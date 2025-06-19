Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
After Donald Trump's warning to Iran, China warns against ‘use of force’. What Beijing said

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 03:08 PM IST

Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated Beijing was "deeply worried" about Israel's military strikes against Iran.

Amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, China has warned the United States against the “use of force" as US President Donald Trump mulls American intervention.  

China's President Xi Jinping has called for a de-escalation between Iran and Israel as tensions boil in the Middle East. (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping has called for a de-escalation between Iran and Israel as tensions boil in the Middle East. (AFP)

Speaking at a press briefing, Guo Jiakun, spokesman for the Chinese foreign affairs ministry, said any use of force from the US would be seen as an infringement of Iran's sovereignty and security. Follow LIVE updates on Iran Israel tensions here

"China opposes any act that... infringes upon the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries, and opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations", he told reporters. 

Where does China stand on the Iran-Israel conflict? 

Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated Beijing was "deeply worried" about Israel's military strikes against Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit with five Central Asian nations in Kazakhstan, the Chinese president called for an "urgent de-escalation."

"All parties should work to de-escalate the conflict as soon as possible and prevent the situation from worsening further," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

He added that China was ready to play a "constructive role" in restoring peace and stability to the region.

"China calls on all relevant parties, especially those countries that have a special influence on Israel, to shoulder their due responsibilities, take immediate measures to cool down the tense situation and prevent the conflict from escalating and spreading," stated Guo in another press briefing, without naming any countries.

US intervention on the brink? 

China's latest statement comes after US president Donald Trump stated he would be mulling over strikes against Iran. The United States has been a primary ally for Israel for decades, and its support has only increased after the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023. 

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump delivered a mixed message regarding Iran and stated that he “may or may not” order strikes against Iran. Adding that he has “run out of patience,” Trump has called on Iran to step back from the conflict.  

