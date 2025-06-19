Iran warns against US intervention in conflict with Israel: ‘All options on table’

Iran's deputy foreign minister warned the United States on Thursday against intervening in the war to back up its ally Israel, adding that his country was ready to defend itself in case of escalation. Firefighters work in a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Be'er Sheva, Israel.(AP)

"If the United States wants to actively enter the field in favour of the Zionist regime, Iran will have to use its tools to both teach a lesson to aggressors and defend its national security and national interests," said deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi, according to state TV.

"Naturally, our military decision makers have all the necessary options on the table," he added.