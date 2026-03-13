After India, more countries get US's 30-day waiver for Russian oil purchase amid Iran war

After granting India a temporary reprieve, the United States has extended a 30-day license allowing more countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea, as Washington moves to stabilise global energy markets disrupted by the ongoing Iran war. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (REUTERS)

The United States Department of the Treasury said the measure is a short-term step to expand the reach of existing oil supplies without significantly benefiting Moscow.

“@POTUS is taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low as we address the threat and instability posed by the terrorist Iranian regime," the post reads.

“To increase the global reach of existing supply, @USTreasury is providing a temporary authorization to permit countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea. This narrowly tailored, short-term measure applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction,” it added.

