In the X post, the foreign ministry was seen asking Grok, “Which are the 5 farthest major European capitals falling within Iran's demonstrated 4,000 km ballistic missile range from its western border?”

The comment came as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran entered week 4. Two Israeli towns near a secretive nuclear research site were struck by Iran late Saturday.

Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday asked Grok, the AI chatbot of social media platform X, to share 5 farthest major European capitals falling within Iran's 4,000 km ballistic missile range.

To this, the AI chatbot gave a list of places in Europe that can fall within range. This list included London, UK, Paris, France, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Brussels, Belgium, and Copenhagen, Denmark.

It also said that while Dublin and Madrid fall just outside the strict 4,000 km from the westernmost point (Sufali/Bazargan area), they would be reachable from nearby launch sites in western Iran.

This week, Iran launched a failed strike roughly 4,000 kilometres away on the Diego Garcia air base in the Indian Ocean, which raised questions regarding Tehran's military capabilities.

Iran reportedly fired two ballistic missiles at the joint UK-US base, marking the first known instance in the current conflict where Tehran appears to have used weapons with a range exceeding 2,000 km.

Following the incident, Israeli officials reportedly warned that the range of ballistic missiles can reach European capitals. An Israeli official told Reuters, “These missiles are not intended to strike Israel. Their range reaches European capitals - Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all within direct threat range.”

Meanwhile, Iran said strikes hit a hospital in Andimeshk. Its health ministry said patients and doctors were evacuated to another city.

Iran's death toll in the war has surpassed 1,500, state media reported Saturday, citing the ministry. In Israel, 15 people have been killed by Iranian strikes.