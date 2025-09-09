After Israeli strike, Hamas officials say exiled leadership survived Doha attack: Report

The leadership of Gaza's Hamas group, which was targeted in Israeli strikes on Qatar's Doha on Tuesday, has survived the attack, a member of Hamas’s political bureau told Central Asian news outlet Al Jazeera. A damaged building, following an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders, according to an Israeli official, in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025.(REUTERS)

Suhail al-Hindi said that Israel's motive to kill Hamas leaders in Doha has failed as those who targeted in the attack are okay.

He added, however, that one of Hamas' top officials, Khalil al-Hayya has survived the attack but his son, Humam, and one of his top aides did not. He added that they have lost contact with three other bodyguards with them.

“The blood of the leadership of the movement is like the blood of any Palestinian child,” Al Jazeera quoted al-Hindi as saying.

The Hamas official also added that while the attack in Doha mainly targeted Hamas, it is an act of aggression on “all Arabs, Muslims and free people across the world,” according to Al Jazeera.

“The free world must reject this heinous crime – the attempt to kill those discussing ending the war on Gaza…Condemnations and statements are not enough,” al-Hindi told the news outlet.

Who is Khalil Al-Hayya?

Khalil Al-Hayya is a senior Hamas official who has become an increasingly central figure of the militant group, particularly after Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in July 2024 during a visit to Tehran. He was one of the targets of Israeli strike in Doha.

Al-Hayya is Hamas' exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.

According to a White House official, Israel notified the United States about its strike in Doha targeting Hamas leadership on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Qatar, which has repeatedly acted as a negotiator for ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, has condemned the attack as “cowardly”.

“This criminal assault constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” read a statement by the official Spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs