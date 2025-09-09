Israel notified US ahead of Doha strike targeting Hamas leaders, White House says

A White House official has said that Israel notified about its strike in Doha targeting Hamas leadership on Tuesday. Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa(REUTERS)

The developments comes shortly after Israeli military confirmed that it targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.

The latest strike on Qatar's territory is seen as a major escalation in the Gaza war, as the conflict is set to enter its third year next month, without any signs of settlement in the near future.

Israeli officials told Reuters that the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Khalil Al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.

Al-Hayya has become an increasingly central figure in the leadership of the Palestinian militant group since both Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar were killed last year. Hamas officials have said that the son of militant leader Khalil al-Hayya was killed in the Israeli strike.

Qatar, which has acted as a mediator in talks on a ceasefire, condemned the attack as "cowardly" and called it a flagrant violation of international law.