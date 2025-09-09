Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Israel notified US ahead of Doha strike targeting Hamas leaders, White House says

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 09:57 pm IST

A White House official said that Israel notified about its strike in Doha targeting Hamas leadership on Tuesday.

A White House official has said that Israel notified about its strike in Doha targeting Hamas leadership on Tuesday.

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa(REUTERS)
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa(REUTERS)

The developments comes shortly after Israeli military confirmed that it targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.

The latest strike on Qatar's territory is seen as a major escalation in the Gaza war, as the conflict is set to enter its third year next month, without any signs of settlement in the near future.

Israeli officials told Reuters that the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Khalil Al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.

Al-Hayya has become an increasingly central figure in the leadership of the Palestinian militant group since both Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar were killed last year. Hamas officials have said that the son of militant leader Khalil al-Hayya was killed in the Israeli strike.

Qatar, which has acted as a mediator in talks on a ceasefire, condemned the attack as "cowardly" and called it a flagrant violation of international law.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Israel notified US ahead of Doha strike targeting Hamas leaders, White House says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On