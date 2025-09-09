‘Reckless behaviour’, ‘dangerous’: World leaders react to Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha

Qatar witnessed several explosions in capital city of Doha Tuesday as Israeli strikes targeted top leaders of Palestinian group Hamas. The Israeli military stated that they had conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of Hamas.(AFP)

The strikes purportedly hit Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, with the Israeli military stating that they had conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of Hamas.

Qatar condemned the attack on Hamas' political headquarters, with its foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari calling the strike “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms". Qatar further stated that it would not tolerate “reckless Israeli behavior”.

International response to Israeli strikes on Doha

• Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson called the Israeli strikes on Hamas officials in Doha “dangerous”, adding that it was a “violation of international law”, according to Iranian media reports.

• The United Arab Emirates condemned the attack as “blatant and cowardly”, saying that it was a dangerous escalation violating international law, and violated the sovereignty of Qatar, Reuters reported. In a statement released after the attacks, UAE's foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the country would support all measures taken by Qatar to protect its security.

• United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said the Israeli strikes constituted a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar”. Guterres said that all parties must work towards achieving a ceasefire, not destroying it. The UN chief also highlighted Qatar's positive role to attempt to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

• Pope Leo called the situation “very serious”. “There's some really serious news right now: Israel's attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious,” Leo said outside Castel Gandolfo, Reuters reported citing ANSA news agency.

• Saudi Arabia, while condemning the attack, also warned of “dire consequences” which could emerge from Israel's “persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.”

• Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that Israel had hampered efforts towards achieving stability and security in the region. “It falls within the series of aggressions committed by Israel, which demonstrate its determination to strike all efforts made to achieve stability and security in the countries of the region,” Reuters quoted Aoun as saying.

• Turkey said that the strikes were “evidence of Israel’s expansionist policies and its adoption of terrorism of state strategy.” A statement by the Turkish foreign ministry expressed solidarity with Qatar, while urging the international community to pressure Israel into halting its actions in the region.