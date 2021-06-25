Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / After John McAfee's death, Edward Snowden has a warning for Julian Assange
world news

After John McAfee's death, Edward Snowden has a warning for Julian Assange

Julian Assange was arrested in April 2019 in the UK and in January this year a court temporarily blocked his extradition to the US.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Edward Snowden posted the warning on Twitter. (File Photo)

US whistleblower Edward Snowden has warned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange after antivirus mogul John McAfee died by apparent suicide in a Barcelona prison following news that he was being extradited to the United States on tax evasion charges. Edward Snowden, the former NSA consultant and data privacy advocate, has tweeted that Julian Assange "could be next".

"Europe should not extradite those accused of non-violent crimes to a court system so unfair - and prison system so cruel - that native-born defendants would rather die than become subject to it. Julian Assange could be next," Edward Snowden tweeted on Wednesday. "Until the system is reformed, a moratorium should remain," he added.

In his last public tweet on June 18, John McAfee wrote: "All power corrupts. Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield. Javier Villalba, the 75-year-old McAfee's lawyer, said the anti-virus software pioneer died by hanging as his nine months in prison brought him to despair.

McAfee said during a court hearing last month that given his age, he would spend the rest of his life in jail if convicted in the United States. "I am hoping that the Spanish court will see the injustice of this... The United States wants to use me as an example," he said.

Also read | 'Not disappointed': US whistleblower Snowden after he goes unpardoned by Trump

Julian Assange was arrested in April 2019 in the United Kingdom and in January this year a UK court temporarily blocked his extradition to the US on criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.

Julian Assange remains in Britain's toughest jail, HMP Belmarsh, despite the January ruling. The 49-year-old has not been bailed ahead of an appeal hearing because he is considered a flight risk. Assange is still wanted in the US on an 18-count indictment, facing allegations of plotting to hack computers and conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

Also read | Edward Snowden granted permanent residency in Russia

Julian Assange's prosecution followed WikiLeaks' publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as diplomatic cables.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
edward snowden julian assange john mcafee
TRENDING NEWS

Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch

Incredible video of this colourful snake will leave you amazed. Watch

‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP