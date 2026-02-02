After Khamenei's ‘regional war’ warning, a ‘we’ll find out' retort from Trump

After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the United States that any attack on the country would spark a "regional war" in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said that if Tehran does not make a deal with Washington, then he'll find out whether the Iranian leader was right about his caution. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said that Iran would not be scared by Trump's threats of having ships in the Middle East. (AFP)

Khamenei's warning to Trump came amid the increasing strain in Iran's ties with the US. The Supreme Leader visited the shrine of Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic Republic's founder, in southern Tehran, in a rare public appearance on Saturday. Follow live updates on Iran-US tensions

A day later, he responded to Trump's threats of a military strike and said there would be a "regional war" in the Middle East in case of an attack. "The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time will be a regional war," Khamenei said.

"We are not the instigators, we are not going to be unfair to anyone, we don’t plan to attack any country. But if anyone shows greed and wants to attack or harass, the Iranian nation will deal a heavy blow to them," the Iranian Supreme Leader was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Khamenei also said that Iran would not be scared by Trump's threats of having ships in the Middle East, adding that Iranians would not be stirred by these threats.

When asked about the warning, Trump told reporters on Sunday that the US has the "biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, a couple of days, and hopefully we'll make a deal".

"If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he (Khamenei) was right," Trump added.