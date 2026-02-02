Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Iran warns of ‘regional war’, Trump keeps up deal hopes

However, even after Khamenei's strong remarks, United States President Donald Trump reiterated his hope on Sunday that the US and Iran could strike a deal. While responding to questions related to Iran's Supreme Leader's remarks, the US President said that he was hopeful both the nations will make a deal.

"Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said on Sunday while talking to reporters.

What caused Iran-US tensions?

Even though Iran and the United States have been at odds for quite some time, the recent escalation in tensions between the two nations was triggered by the anti-government protests in Iran during which, thousands of people reportedly died during crackdown on demonstrators, which prompted the US President to intervene and warn Iran against taking action against protestors.

The protests, which started on December 28, 2025, over the declining economic condition of the country soon turned into an agitation against the current Iranian regime. However, Iran described the protests as “riots” stoked by the United States and Israel.

‘Iran has lost trust in US as negotiating partner’

On Sunday, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that he believes the US President was “wise enough to make the correct decision”, even though he was concerned about “miscalculations”.

Aragchi said that the Islamic nation does not have trust in the United States as a negotiating partner any more while some nations in the middle-east were trying to mediate and rebuild that trust.

"So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said: to come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there is no nuclear weapons," he told CNN in an interview.