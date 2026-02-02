Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Iran warns of ‘regional war’, Trump keeps up deal hopes
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Iran's foreign minister said his country does not have trust in the United States as a negotiating partner any more while some nations in the middle-east were trying to mediate and rebuild that trust.
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning on Sunday to the United States, stating that if the latter starts a war, it will turn into a regional war and said that the Americans should not try to “intimidate the Iranian nation with” with “warships and aircrafts”....Read More
However, even after Khamenei's strong remarks, United States President Donald Trump reiterated his hope on Sunday that the US and Iran could strike a deal. While responding to questions related to Iran's Supreme Leader's remarks, the US President said that he was hopeful both the nations will make a deal.
"Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said on Sunday while talking to reporters.
What caused Iran-US tensions?
Even though Iran and the United States have been at odds for quite some time, the recent escalation in tensions between the two nations was triggered by the anti-government protests in Iran during which, thousands of people reportedly died during crackdown on demonstrators, which prompted the US President to intervene and warn Iran against taking action against protestors.
The protests, which started on December 28, 2025, over the declining economic condition of the country soon turned into an agitation against the current Iranian regime. However, Iran described the protests as “riots” stoked by the United States and Israel.
‘Iran has lost trust in US as negotiating partner’
On Sunday, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that he believes the US President was “wise enough to make the correct decision”, even though he was concerned about “miscalculations”.
Aragchi said that the Islamic nation does not have trust in the United States as a negotiating partner any more while some nations in the middle-east were trying to mediate and rebuild that trust.
"So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said: to come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there is no nuclear weapons," he told CNN in an interview.
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Oil prices fall as Trump hints at US-Iran tensions de-escalation
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: As US President indicated de-escalation between the United States and Iran over the weekend and said that the two nations were “seriously talking”, the oil prices fell by 4 per cent on Monday after the US-Iran tensions soared the prices to multi-month highs, reported news agency Reuters.
Brent crude futures were down $2.81, or 4.1%, to $66.51 per barrel at 0325 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.70, or 4.1%, to $62.51 per barrel, the report added.
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Iran releases protestor Erfan Soltani on bail
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: The Iranian authorities ordered the release of 26-year-old Erfan Soltani on bail, said his lawyer on Sunday. This comes after the United States warned that Soltani was on death row and had warned Iran against executing the protestors.
Soltani is an Iranian shopkeeper detained for taking part in an anti-government protest in Iran. He was arrested in January on charges of propaganda against Iran's Islamic system, according to Iran's judiciary.
While the US had warned that the protestor was due to be executed, Iran said that Soltani was never on death row.
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: ‘We are not the initiators of war’ - Iran's Supreme Leader
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while issuing a stern warning on Sunday amid growing tensions with the United States, said that they are not the “initiators of war” and “do not seek to oppress anyone”.
“We do not seek to attack any country. However, anyone who seeks to attack or cause harm will face a decisive blow from the Iranian nation,” he added.