‘Can't tell you but very big…’: Donald Trump on his plan to attack Iran

Speaking to reporters, Trump declined to say whether he has made a final decision on how to deal with Iran. “I certainly can’t tell you that,” he said, adding that the United States has deployed “really big powerful ships heading in that direction”. At the same time, he stressed diplomacy, saying, “I hope to negotiate something that’s acceptable.”

US President Donald Trump indicated on Saturday that Washington is keeping its "military options" open on Iran, while still hoping for a negotiated solution to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Trump had threatened military action if protesters were killed in the anti-government demonstrations that erupted in late December and peaked on January 8 and 9.

But his more recent statements have turned to Iran's nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at making an atomic bomb.

Trump was also asked to respond to comments by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, who reportedly said that if the US backs off from a military strike, it would only embolden Iran.

The president gave a cautious reply, noting differing views on the issue. “Some people think that and some people don’t,” he said.

Emphasising his preference for diplomacy, Trump added that a deal without nuclear weapons would be the best outcome.

“If you could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory with no nuclear weapons, they should do that,” he said. However, he also expressed uncertainty about Iran’s intentions. “I don’t know that they will, but they’re talking to us, seriously talking to us,” he added.

Iranian authorities acknowledge that thousands were killed during the protests, giving a toll of more than 3,000 deaths, but say the majority were members of the security forces or bystanders killed by "rioters".

Billboards and banners have gone up in the capital Tehran to bolster the authorities' messages. One massive poster appears to show an American aircraft carrier being destroyed.