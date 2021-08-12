Afghan govt offers Taliban power-sharing deal in Qatar to end violence: Report

The negotiators representing the Afghan government in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in an attempt to end the violence in the war-torn region, reported news agency AFP. The Taliban has been reluctant to strike a political settlement with the Afghan government and other regional stakeholders since the US-led troops finalised their withdrawal from the region.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," AFP quoted a government negotiator as saying.

The Taliban fighters have intensified their offensive against Afghan security forces as they make rapid gains in the region. The Islamist fundamentalist group has taken control of 10 provincial capital so far and the US has reportedly expressed concerns that Kabul may fall to militants within three months.

The deteriorating situation has prompted India to advise its nationals in Afghanistan to make immediate arrangements to leave the country. A special flight was flown from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi carrying India-based officials and security personnel from the Indian consulate and a small number of Indian nationals living in and around Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city.

"We're closely monitoring developments, we're concerned about deteriorating security situation. Our Mission in Kabul issued advisory for Indian nationals earlier this week, advising them to return to India via commercial flights," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, said on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)