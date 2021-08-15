Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ahead of 9/11 anniversary, US issues warning on threat from terrorists

The national terrorism advisory system bulletin said the US faces a “heightened threat environment” from both domestic terrorists “and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences”.
Agencies | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 04:32 AM IST
A man wearing a protective face mask walks by One World Trade Center.(Reuters file photo)

The US department of homeland security (DHS) issued a new terrorism threat advisory on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

It cited increased use of “online forums to influence and spread extremist narratives and promote violent activity”.

The new advisory updated a January alert following the attack on the US Congress by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, when DHS said the country faced “increasingly complex and volatile” threats from anti-government and racially motivated extremists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad.

Meanwhile, a military base in the nation’s capital was locked down for about two hours on Friday, after an armed man ran onto the grounds during a local police investigation of gunshots on the streets surrounding the base.

A statement from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling said the man’s firearm was discovered after the intrusion, and the intruder himself was detained around 2.45pm during “a thorough sweep of the installation”.

