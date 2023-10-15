Air India flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after flyer faces health issue

A Dubai-Amritsar flight made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Saturday after an onboard guest had a sudden medical complication during the journey.

The Air India Express flight departed from Dubai at 8:51 am (local time) and landed in Karachi at 12:30 pm (local time).

According to an Air India Express spokesperson, the crew opted to divert the flight to Karachi as it was the closest location to provide the guest with immediate medical assistance.

"A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight, and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance," he said.

The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided with immediate medical services after landing in Karachi.

The spokesperson further said that the airport doctor at Karachi administered required medication and after medical assessment, the passenger was allowed to fly by the airport medical team.

Later, the flight departed from Karachi at 2:30 pm (local time) on its way to Amritsar.

Following the incident, the airline spokesperson further extended gratitude to the local authorities at Karachi airport for their help.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the local authorities at Karachi airport for their immediate response and help," the spokesperson added.