Airlines are installing new luxury seats, but no one is allowed to sit in them

Dutch airline KLM has been preparing for a new and more-luxe business-class experience, featuring 34 lie-flat seats equipped with privacy doors and 19-inch touch screens. Airlines such as Lufthansa are rolling out luxurious seats and pods to fly passengers in comfort and style. But there’s a problem. The seats, which the carrier is marketing to high-end fliers on a brand new long-haul jet, haven’t yet been certified by aviation authorities. So when it launches its inaugural flight featuring the seats in September, they will be empty. Lufthansa has had a similar problem. So does Singapore Airlines. A number of carriers, including United and American, have debuted new business-class suites with their doors locked open, awaiting approval. Airlines are in an amenities arms race to stand apart and fly passengers in comfort and style. Seats are at the forefront, with private pods kitted out with extra storage space, wireless charging, ottomans and retractable privacy dividers. U.S. and European aviation safety authorities are saying not so fast. Seats are often the last things installed on a new plane. In some cases, the lengthy process left plane makers with jets they can’t yet deliver to airlines. “We have airplanes sitting for customers, completely done, waiting for seat certifications,” Boeing Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg said last month.

Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing.

Everything from seat-belt buckle mechanisms to door latches could change how passengers might evacuate in an emergency, or how they are protected in a crash, Federal Aviation Administration chief Bryan Bedford told reporters last month. “You don’t usually think of seats as novel technology,” Bedford said. “We see seats, suites, especially in the premium section of the airplane, that just don’t pass our human factors tests for impact.” The testing isn’t new. But more complex, customized seat designs and new materials are raising new questions for regulators, said Gary Weissel, a consultant who has assisted airlines in developing, certifying and installing new interiors. When seats are installed at an angle, like the herringbone configuration airlines have used to fit more flatbed seats, passengers can experience different types of injuries in a crash, compared with the forward-facing seats that have populated coach cabins for decades. Roomier pods and other spacious premium seats allow bodies to go flailing in unusual ways. “Even when we’re changing the placement of the passenger a little bit, even when we’re changing the material to be sleeker looking, we still need to make sure that it meets all of those critical criteria,” said Caitlin Locke, the FAA’s safety chief. Cabin safety improvements are one reason that passengers can walk away from accidents today that would have been fatal decades ago, Locke said at a conference this month. Crash tests and dummies New seats are run through a gantlet of tests to prove that they’re safe for passengers. They are mounted on sleds and fired down a track to make sure they remain structurally sound when subjected to 16 times the force of gravity. Crash dummies are evaluated for injuries. New lightweight materials must pass flame tests to make sure they won’t ignite and spread fire throughout a cabin. Coming up with fixes can be time consuming, and delays are costing airlines. When Lufthansa’s new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners started flying last year, only four of the 28 business-class seats were available to book, with the rest blocked off. It flew that way until mid-March, after the FAA approved most of them—though three seats in the second row are still blocked. That set back Lufthansa’s plan to upsell customers on five different seating options within its business-class cabins on the Dreamliner.

Lufthansa displayed some of its planned premium offerings last year.