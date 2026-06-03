Albuquerque fire: Recycling yard blaze causes Broadway closure; scary videos show smoke across South Valley

A massive fire broke out at a recycling yard in Albuquerque in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday. Smoke was seen across South Valley, as per reports.

Bernalillo County firefighters were hard at work to douse the fire in Albuquerque.(Facebook/Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue)

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The blaze also led to Broadway being closed between Rio Bravo and Prosperity Avenue. A fire had previously broken out in this yard – Town Recycling – on May 23, authorities noted.

Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue updated in a statement “Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue is currently responding to a fire at the same recycling yard involved in the May 23 incident. The facility is located off Broadway Boulevard, south of Rio Bravo Boulevard.” They added “A total of 11 apparatus and 40 personnel are assigned to the incident. Additional support is being provided by Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Due to smoke impacting the surrounding area, residents are advised to turn off evaporative (swamp) coolers to help prevent smoke from being drawn into their homes.”

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities also urged the public to avoid the area. Photos showed firefighters hard at work to control the fanning flames. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities also urged the public to avoid the area. Photos showed firefighters hard at work to control the fanning flames. {{/usCountry}}

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Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program meanwhile issued a Health Alert due to the smoke, and it remains in effect till 6am, Wednesday.

The large fire led to a lot of smoke rising in the air, which could be seen from across South Valley, as per several people who also shared visuals.

Albuquerque fire: Scary visuals from across South Valley

A local channel noted on Facebook “A large fire is sending smoke into the sky over Albuquerque's South Valley, prompting a major response from crews.”

Meanwhile, others shared videos showing thick black smoke rising to the sky. You can see the video here. Another shared a clip from the road where the smoke could be seen. You can check the clip here.

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Many reacted to the blaze in Bernalillo County as well. “It’s the recycling center again that caught on fire 1 1/2 weeks ago,” one person noted. Another added “I saw it in the distance from Paseo del volcan and Unser. I was wondering what was burning.” Yet another commented on the size of the blaze and said “I saw it from Tramway and the 25. It looked huge! And with this wind?! Yikes! My hope is no one is hurt.”

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“It’s a good thing we recycle and keep our air clean. The fire is putting more toxic emissions in the air than 500,000 dodge trucks in 10 years,” yet another remarked with sarcasm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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