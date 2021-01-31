IND USA
Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman detained for violating sanitary rules at protests

ANI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh enters the Savyolovsky district court prior to a hearing into her case in Moscow on January 22, 2021. - Kira Yarmysh, a 31-year-old Navalny spokeswoman who spent the night in jail, is accused of violating legislation on public gatherings and could be detained for 10 days. Allies of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny were facing possible fines and prison time on on January 22 in court cases that ramp up pressure on Kremlin critics ahead of weekend protests. Navalny's allies are planning to hold demonstrations on January 23 in dozens of cities in support of the Kremlin critic who was arrested and jailed on his return to Russia following a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(AFP)

The Police have detained Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, for violating sanitary regulations at the unauthorized demonstrations held earlier this month, Yarmysh's lawyer said.

"Kira Yarmysh is being detained under art. 91 of the criminal procedural code," Veronika Polyakova wrote on Twitter, adding that the case of violating sanitary and epidemiological norms at the January 23 rally had been transferred to the Investigative Committee.

Earlier this month, a Moscow court charged Yarmysh with "violating the procedure established for conducting a meeting, rally, demonstration, procession or picket." Yarmysh was arrested for nine days for urging Russian citizens to join the unauthorized rally in support of Navalny on January 23.

On Friday, a Moscow court placed several of Navalny's close allies, including his top associate Lyubov Sobol, coordinator of his team in Moscow Oleg Stepanov, Alexey's brother Oleg Navalny and Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina, under house arrest for violating sanitary rules by calling for protests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 23, many Russian cities were hit by protests in support of Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

Following the unauthorized pro-Navalny rallies, more than 1,000 people were detained in Moscow, where about 4,000 protesters took to the streets on January 23.

Commenting on the West's repeated calls for Navalny's release, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it is an attempt to shift attention from the crisis of the liberal model of development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that everyone has a right to express their opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous." The president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called organizers of such unauthorized protests provocateurs.

