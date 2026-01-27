Alexis Ortega cause of death: What happened to the ‘Spider-Man’ voice actor? Details emerge
Alexis Ortega, Mexican voice actor who dubbed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tadashi in Big Hero 6, has died at 38; cause of death not disclosed.
Alexis Ortega, a popular Mexican voice actor who famously played Tom Holland's role in the Latin American Spanish dub of Marvel's Spider-Man series, has passed away at the age of 38. His death was confirmed by members of the dubbing community and reported by major tabloids, such as The Express Tribune.
The 38-year-old's sudden death has left the Spanish language dubbing community in shock. Many are wondering what happened to Ortega, who, along with Spider-Man, also famously voiced Tadashi Hamada in Big Hero 6.
However, as of now, the cause of Ortega's death has not been revealed. His death, so far, has only been confirmed by reports from Mexico, as well as members of the dubbing community on social media.
His family or authorities in Mexico City, where he resided, have not confirmed the details behind his passing.
What Happened To Alexis Ortega? What We Know
The exact details surrounding the death of Alexis Ortega have not been revealed. The Beaver, the newspaper of the London School of Economics (LSE), first reported the news. Local Mexican outlet reported that he died on January 24, though an official confirmation of the same is pending, as of now.
The circumstances surrounding his reported death are also unclear at the moment. However, there are no reports of law enforcement involvement, indicating that foul play is not suspected. Further details of the circumstances are set to be clear once Ortega's family or friends speak out.
Also read: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi reveal they couldn’t stay apart while filming Wuthering Heights; take a look
The Anime Latin Dub Awards (ALDA) released a statement on the actor's passing on social media.
It read: “We regret to inform you of the sensitive passing of actor Alexis Ortega. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the industry. Rest in peace, and we will always remember him in his incredible performances.” (translated)
Many fans and fellow performers also paid tribute to the voice actor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More