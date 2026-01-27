Alexis Ortega cause of death: What happened to the ‘Spider-Man’ voice actor? Details emerge

Alexis Ortega, a popular Mexican voice actor who famously played Tom Holland's role in the Latin American Spanish dub of Marvel's Spider-Man series, has passed away at the age of 38. His death was confirmed by members of the dubbing community and reported by major tabloids, such as The Express Tribune. Alexis Ortega, the vice actor behind the Spanish of Tom Holland's Spider-Man series, has passed away. (@ortegaalexis/ Instagram)

The 38-year-old's sudden death has left the Spanish language dubbing community in shock. Many are wondering what happened to Ortega, who, along with Spider-Man, also famously voiced Tadashi Hamada in Big Hero 6.

However, as of now, the cause of Ortega's death has not been revealed. His death, so far, has only been confirmed by reports from Mexico, as well as members of the dubbing community on social media.

His family or authorities in Mexico City, where he resided, have not confirmed the details behind his passing.

What Happened To Alexis Ortega? What We Know The exact details surrounding the death of Alexis Ortega have not been revealed. The Beaver, the newspaper of the London School of Economics (LSE), first reported the news. Local Mexican outlet reported that he died on January 24, though an official confirmation of the same is pending, as of now.

The circumstances surrounding his reported death are also unclear at the moment. However, there are no reports of law enforcement involvement, indicating that foul play is not suspected. Further details of the circumstances are set to be clear once Ortega's family or friends speak out.

The Anime Latin Dub Awards (ALDA) released a statement on the actor's passing on social media.