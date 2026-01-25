Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi reveal they couldn’t stay apart while filming Wuthering Heights; take a look

Move over, Heathcliff and Catherine, because the real-life chemistry between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi might be just as intense as the Bronte classic itself. As fans gear up for Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights, the two leads are opening up about a bond that formed almost instantly. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights

Their separation anxiety In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, where the two stars interviewed one another, they revealed that their bond made it difficult to work with anyone else. When the shooting schedule required them to film scenes with other cast members — such as Shazad Latif or Alison Oliver — both actors felt a strange sense of separation anxiety.

“I really didn’t like shooting when Margot wasn’t there,” Jacob admitted, and to this Margot agreed, “I hated shooting when you weren’t there.” Margot took it a step further, jokingly admitting that watching Jacob film scenes with other co-stars sparked a bit of protective jealousy. “I was like, this is just not right,” Margot recalled. “Love them more than anything. But I was like, he’s mine!” she said.

For Margot, this fast-forming bond is a hallmark of her creative process. She explained that she tends to dive headfirst into workplace relationships. “I’m so co-dependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end,” she shared. “I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too,” she said.