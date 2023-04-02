Algerian court jails prominent journalist El Kadi for three years
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 02, 2023 05:56 PM IST
El Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website.
An Algerian court on Sunday sentenced prominent journalist Ihsane El Kadi to three years in prison for "foreign financing of his business", the court in Algiers said.
El Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M, was handed a five year sentence, three years of which must be served in detention.
