Home / World News / Algerian court jails prominent journalist El Kadi for three years

Algerian court jails prominent journalist El Kadi for three years

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 02, 2023 05:56 PM IST

El Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website.

An Algerian court on Sunday sentenced prominent journalist Ihsane El Kadi to three years in prison for "foreign financing of his business", the court in Algiers said.

Journalist Ek Kadi. (@khaleddrareni/ Twitter)
Journalist Ek Kadi. (@khaleddrareni/ Twitter)

El Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M, was handed a five year sentence, three years of which must be served in detention.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
court journalist prison algeria + 2 more
court journalist prison algeria + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out