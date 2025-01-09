All 4 accused in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case granted bail by Canada court

The four individuals arrested in connection with the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada were granted bail by a Canadian court on Thursday, a development that comes days after Justin Trudeau announced he was stepping down as prime minister amid discontent over his leadership. This combination of handout pictures courtesy of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in Canada created on May 3, 2024 shows the pictures of (from L) Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar, charged in relation to the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (AFP/File)

The Canadian Police had in May last year arrested and charged three individuals - Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karan Brar (22) - in connection with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in which Justin Trudeau had alleged the involvement of India.

A few days later, the Canadian Police arrested a fourth suspect over his alleged involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The accused was identified as Amandeep Singh (22).

All four have been granted bail as per the documents filed by the Department of Justice in Canada.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing



India and Canada's diplomatic ties were hit severely when Justin Trudeau, on September 2023, accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey area of Canada's British Columbia in June 2023. Trudeau's claims that India supports criminal activities sparked strong criticism both within Canada and internationally.

India dismissed the accusation as "absurd."

The allegations by Trudeau led to a big diplomatic fallout as India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its ambassador to Ottawa after Canada tried to question Indian officials as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar case. Pro-Khalistan activities in Canada, including an attack on a Hindu temple near Toronto, only worsened the situation between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) back then had said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's hostility to India has long been in evidence and his government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists "to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada".