All about Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor who has social media in a frenzy

Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor attended the second Republican debate and is now famous on social media for all the wrong reasons. Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during the Republican presidential debate.(Bloomberg)

While many issues including economy, energy, and independence from China, were taken upon in the debate, the Republican party candidate took a direct jab at the former American president Donald Trump for missing out on the discussion.

The 61-year-old politician went as far as comparing Donald Trump to Donald Duck.

“I want to look at a camera right now. Let me tell you, Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself. I know you’re watching,” he began.

“If you keep doing that, no one up here’s gonna call you Donald Trump anymore. You’re gonna be Donald Duck,” jabbed Christie.

“You’re not here tonight not because of polls, and not because of your indictments. You’re not here tonight, because you’re afraid of being on the stage and defending your record. You’re ducking these things,” he continued.

Social Media Reactions

The move of naming Donald Trump as Donald Duck by Chris has not been appreciated by the citizens online as they took to various social media platforms to support and thrash him.

“OH MY GOD WHAT A FLAMETHROWER FROM CHRIS CHRISTIE BOOOM 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote a user on X.

“I can't believe it. Chris Christie just ended Trump's campaign. WOW,” wrote another user appreciating Chris's remarks on Donald.

Other took to setting the record straight for the hopeful candidate, writing:

"We love Donald Trump! Christie just called him Donald Duck? F— Christie!!!"

“No one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore… we’re going to call you Donald the champion.”

QEPD :Chris Christie with the lamest joke in debate history….. From now on we will call you pig 🐽," wrote another X user.

Trump V/S Christie

Donald Trump himself has had a history of naming his contenders with trivial names such as “Meatball Ron,” “DeSanctimonous,” and “Crooked Joe.”

In the past, Donald has called Chris a “slob.” The account of his campaign on X (Formerly Twitter) posted an attacking image of his one-time ally taking a jab at his weight.

Now, it seems Christie has decided to give it back to the former President. His account then replied to the shocking insult with a gif of Donald Duck and tagging the former president in the post.

As for Donald missing the second Republican debate, the Republican candidate credited his ginormous lead in the polls as a reason for his absence in the discussion.

In the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate Donald neared crushing his corrival Ron DeSantis by 42.2%.

The second Republican debate was held on September 28, 2023, and was aired at 9 p.m. E.T. on Fox Business.