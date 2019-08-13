e-paper
All check-ins suspended at Hong Kong airport due to protests

Airport authuroties said that terminal operations have been seriously disrupted.

world Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:26 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong
Protesters blocked passengers at departure halls of Hong Kong airport on August 13, a day after a sit-in forced authorities to cancel all flights to and from the major international hub.
Protesters blocked passengers at departure halls of Hong Kong airport on August 13, a day after a sit-in forced authorities to cancel all flights to and from the major international hub. (AFP)
         

Authorities at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday suspended all departure check-ins after pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility for a second day, but some flights were still arriving and taking off.

“Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly,” the airport authority said in a statement.

“All check-in service for departure flights has been suspended since 1630hrs (0930 GMT). Other departure and arrival flights for the rest of the day will continue to operate, and airlines will provide arrangements for passengers who have not completed the departure process.”

“Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 15:19 IST

