'All sectors stagnant under Imran': Pak PM wants 'Pakistan speed' to fix economy
- Shehbaz Sharif's "Pakistan speed" policy is an extension of a similar programme he introduced as chief minister of Punjab, the country's most populous province, where he was credited with launching a series of high-profile -- and vote-catching -- projects.
Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday the country's economy had stagnated under his predecessor Imran Khan, setting the tone for possibly months of bitterness before an election that must be held by October next year.
Sharif, sworn in Monday after Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament, is still finalising his cabinet but has called for "Pakistan speed" to hurry along development projects and fix the economy.
On Thursday the 70-year-old notorious workaholic visited a metro bus project in Rawalpindi and complained about the pace of infrastructure development.
"Almost all sectors of economy remained stagnant under IK," he later tweeted, referring to his predecessor by his initials.
His early-morning visit came after Khan on Wednesday night held a huge rally in Peshawar.
Khan -- along with most of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers -- quit the national assembly after losing Sunday's no-confidence vote, saying he would take his fight to the people to press for an early election.
On Wednesday, Khan said he would stage twice-weekly rallies across the country until a new poll date was set.
"Young people, get ready, I will take to the streets with you. I will go out in every city, and I will continue to go out until they are forced to hold election."
Pakistan speed
Sharif, younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, set out his stall on Tuesday by ordering the government to adopt a six-day work-week, instead of the previous five, and bringing forward office opening hours to 8am from 10am.
His "Pakistan speed" policy is an extension of a similar programme he introduced as chief minister of Punjab, the country's most populous province, where he was credited with launching a series of high-profile -- and vote-catching -- projects.
The government would take unspecified "emergency measures" to stabilise the economy, Sharif's office said later, focusing on steps to improve the condition of ordinary people.
Sharif inherits crippling national debt, galloping inflation and a feeble rupee -- although analysts say Khan also took over a broken economy in 2018 that was further battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Khan's ouster heralds the return of two dynastic parties that have dominated Pakistan politics for decades.
Sharif's centrist Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) joined forces with the centre-left Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) -- fiefdom of the Bhutto family -- to press the no-confidence vote.
Khan tried everything to stay in power after losing his majority in parliament through defections by his own lawmakers and a coalition partner -- including dissolving the assembly and calling a fresh election.
But the Supreme Court deemed all his actions illegal and ordered them to reconvene and vote.
The cricketer-turned-politician insists he has been the victim of a "regime change" conspiracy involving Washington and his opponents, and vowed to take his fight to the streets in the hope of forcing an early election.
On Wednesday night Khan told thousands of supporters that the new government was "imported", saying Pakistan needed to forge an independent global path.
He has said Washington wanted him removed because he refused to take sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and also because of his close links to China.
Washington, Moscow and Beijing have all congratulated Sharif since he took over.
-
Covid in China: Shanghai cases soar, largescale lockdown respite unlikely
China's financial hub Shanghai on Thursday reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases including 2,573 symptomatic infections, a record number for a day, as President Xi Jinping said that the country must continue with its strict “dynamic Covid clearance” policy and pandemic control measures. Shanghai's 25 million residents continue to battle the worst Omicron-drive Covid-19 outbreak with a massive majority still locked down, some for three-to-four weeks since March.
-
Imran Khan to face probe in ‘gifted necklace’ case: Report
The Federal Investigation Agency has opened an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan over allegations that he gifted a necklace to Zulfikar Bukhari who had sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for ₹180 million (PKR). The necklace in the first place was gifted to the former prime minister and was supposed to be deposited in Toshakhana, Pakistan's The Express Tribune reported. Zulfikar Bukhari was Imran Khan's special assistant.
-
Ukraine war day 50| Russia ship, leading assault, damaged in blast: 10 points
As the Ukraine war enters the 50th day, a Russian ship - leading the naval assault on Ukraine - was "seriously damaged" in an explosion. Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1. "Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" US president Joe Biden has authorised an 800 million dollar US dollar military assistance package for Ukraine.
-
Watch: 'Very important message to Putin'; Saudi TV mocks Biden in viral video
US President Joe Biden did not remember the names of Russia, its president Putin and called vice president Kamala Harris the 'first lady'. As he finally got the name of Russia correct, he took help to recall the name of Russia's president Vladimir Putin. "Putin, listen to me. I have very important messgae for you. The message is..." the character dozed off. On waking up, Biden started with the 'president of china' completely forgetting about Putin.
-
In New York subway shooting, suspect's YouTube account key in probe
After hours of manhunt over the New York subway shooting, the New York Police Department arrested a 'person of interest' - Frank James - on Wednesday. As the investigation continues, the police were revealed as saying in reports that a prime trove of evidence is James' YouTube videos, and his account is also under probe. Reportedly, Frank James had posted several videos on his YouTube channel called “prophet oftruth88697” which had over 700 subscribers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics