All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report
Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for Covid-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported on Friday.
The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from Covid-19 hot spots.
Testing will now include arrivals from all countries in addition to those coming from the hot spots, the Telegraph reported, adding that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the plans next week.
The UK government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to survey schools on Covid-19 impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca works against UK variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden heading to Delaware despite CDC's 'avoid travel' suggestion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google opens paid-for news platform in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China announces 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Nepal
- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi announced the donation during a telephone conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Suu Kyi ally says no betrayal in taking Myanmar junta job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H-1B visas: US postpones selection process changes, rescinds speciality criteria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken to discuss Covid-19, Iran, Russia, China and Myanmar in E3 meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China releases space probe's first image of Mars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist Covid-19 vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada loses 213,000 jobs, unemployment rate jumps to 9.4%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transportation mask rule violation to attract penalty of up to $1,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox