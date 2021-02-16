IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Already in the red, Covid threatens New York's iconic yellow taxis
A yellow cab taxi driver walks between cars as he waits in line at a taxi hold at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.(AFP)
A yellow cab taxi driver walks between cars as he waits in line at a taxi hold at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.(AFP)
world news

Already in the red, Covid threatens New York's iconic yellow taxis

Widespread working from home, school closures and no tourists means rides have plummeted for Olivo, as they have for all of New York's cabbies.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:42 AM IST

They were omnipresent on the streets of New York day and night, as emblematic of the Big Apple as the Empire State Building or Yankees caps. But the pandemic has made yellow taxis scarce and facing an uncertain future.

On a February morning in a parking lot near La Guardia Airport, a few dozen of the yellow cabs patiently queue in the freezing cold to catch a fare from one of the terminals.

"This lot used to be full with hundreds of cabs and even a line outside," says 65-year-old Joey Olivo, recalling the days before coronavirus.

"Now there is only about 50 and you wait two hours, when before you'd wait 20 minutes," adds Olivo, a taxi driver for three decades.

Widespread working from home, school closures and no tourists means rides have plummeted for Olivo, as they have for all of New York's cabbies.

"It's been pretty bad. My earnings dropped 80 percent. I went from making maybe $1,000 a week to making two or 300 dollars a week," he told AFP.

Olivo, who lives in Brooklyn, is trying to put a brave face on his situation, joking that he is lucky his wife "makes good money" as a nurse, otherwise "I would have had a rope around my neck."

- 'Free fall' -

New York taxi drivers, most of whom are first-generation immigrants, were once able to make $7,000 a month or more if they worked long hours seven days a week.

Competition from Uber, Lyft and other vehicle-for-hire firms had already drastically dented their income, but with the pandemic it is in "free fall," says Richard Chow, a 62-year-old taxi driver originally from Myanmar.

Chow is not feeling the press as much as most, because he bought his license, called a "medallion" in New York, for $410,000 in 2006.

In the years that followed, medallion prices soared, inflated by a nexus of bankers, investors and lawyers.

In 2009, his younger brother Kenny Chow paid $750,000 for his license. In 2014, the cost of medallion reached $1 million.

The arrival of thousands of new drivers working for Uber and others has caused the medallion bubble to burst and condemned thousands of cabbies who had bought medallions at a high cost on credit to fall into debt or bankruptcy.

Kenny Chow and at least seven other drivers, including of black cars and limousines, committed suicide in 2018, underscoring a dire situation that has been worsened by the pandemic.

"The pandemic has just been devastating," said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the Taxi Workers Alliance.

"Before the pandemic, ridership had been down by 50 percent. Since the pandemic, it's down closer to 90 percent," she told AFP.

"The parts of the city that are the most deserted are the parts of Manhattan where drivers depend on in order to earn their living, and the airports," Desai added.

Hence the scarcity of yellow taxis. Out of some 13,000 licenses, only about 5,000 taxis are running regularly at the moment, according to the union.

Some 7,000 others aren't even leaving their garages. According to William Pierre, a driver from Haiti, it is no longer profitable.

He continues to drive even though his daily earnings barely exceed $100 to $150, which he shares 50/50 with the company that leases the car to him.

"I don't want to stay home. I want to be out there to feed my family," he says.

So could the yellow taxis, which replaced checkered-striped cabs in the 1960s, actually disappear?

- 'Cultural icon' -

Olivo and Pierre believe business will pick up eventually, even though they agree it will never be the same again.

Desai fears yellow cabs "will slowly phase out" if the city government does not erase drivers' debts.

Her union is stepping up protests and dozens of drivers briefly blocked traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday.

"You know you are in NYC when you see that yellow," says Desai, adding that the taxis are famous the world over.

"It's a cultural icon... a 24-hour service that is part of the economic, social and cultural fabric of our beautiful city."

New York's Democratic mayor, Bill de Blasio, has promised to help the taxi drivers provided the city, economically ravaged by the pandemic, is bailed out by the federal government.

"If we can get the kind of stimulus support we deserve. I think it opens the door to coming up with a solution to help taxi drivers and families who have suffered so much," he said on Wednesday.

cat/pdh/dw

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new york city
Close
A yellow cab taxi driver walks between cars as he waits in line at a taxi hold at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.(AFP)
A yellow cab taxi driver walks between cars as he waits in line at a taxi hold at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.(AFP)
world news

Already in the red, Covid threatens New York's iconic yellow taxis

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Widespread working from home, school closures and no tourists means rides have plummeted for Olivo, as they have for all of New York's cabbies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The foreign envoys are expected to be in the Kashmir Valley on February 17, before travelling to Jammu the following day. (HT PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The foreign envoys are expected to be in the Kashmir Valley on February 17, before travelling to Jammu the following day. (HT PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
world news

Effort to mislead global community: Pakistan on visit of foreign envoys to J-K

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • The external affairs ministry is taking a group of ambassadors and senior diplomats, mainly from European countries, to the Kashmir Valley and Jammu as a continuation of the process that began early last year and was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump over charges related to the Jan 6 'insurrection'
The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump over charges related to the Jan 6 'insurrection'
world news

Trump allies slam Republicans who voted to convict him in impeachment trial

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:56 PM IST
State parties in Louisiana and North Carolina moved within hours of the trial’s conclusion to censure Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US vice president Kamala Harris was the latest to join the list.(AFP)
US vice president Kamala Harris was the latest to join the list.(AFP)
world news

Over 200 Indian-origin people hold leadership positions globally. Check list

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The comprehensive list has names of those who have ascended to the highest ranks of government in 15 countries across the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nursery staff member at Little Stars Childcare holds a swab stick as she takes part in the Staffordshire County Council's pilot testing initiative to allow nurseries to test staff weekly, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine(REUTERS)
A nursery staff member at Little Stars Childcare holds a swab stick as she takes part in the Staffordshire County Council's pilot testing initiative to allow nurseries to test staff weekly, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine(REUTERS)
world news

The superspreaders behind top Covid-19 conspiracy theories

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Legitimate questions about the virus created perfect conditions for conspiracy theories. In the absence of knowledge, guesswork and propaganda flourished. College professors with no evidence or training in virology were touted as experts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the podium after leading a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the podium after leading a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London.
world news

Boris Johnson urged to open UK schools 'slowly' to avoid virus surge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:36 PM IST
The UK government is facing pressure from scientists and teaching unions to reopen schools slowly next month, amid fears that getting all pupils back at once could fuel a resurgence in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The halt to vaccinations illustrates the patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which has been blighted with delays and a lack of supplies.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
The halt to vaccinations illustrates the patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which has been blighted with delays and a lack of supplies.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
world news

Rio de Janeiro halts Covid-19 shots as vaccine supplies dry up

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Vaccinations will only begin when a new lot of shots arrives, they said, with delivery not expected until next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

WHO lists AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:23 PM IST
A WHO statement said it had approved the vaccine as produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Italian Premier Mario Draghi presides over his first cabinet of ministers reunion after the swearing-in ceremony, at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome on February 13, 2021. (Reuters)
New Italian Premier Mario Draghi presides over his first cabinet of ministers reunion after the swearing-in ceremony, at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome on February 13, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Last-minute extension of Italian ski ban dismays Mario Draghi's new allies

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:54 PM IST
After a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Italian ski operators were poised to re-start their ski lifts on Monday, only to see their hopes dashed on Sunday evening when the health ministry said it would maintain the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Anthony Fauci (REUTERS)(Reuters)
Dr. Anthony Fauci (REUTERS)(Reuters)
world news

Anthony Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for 'defending science'

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST
80-year-old Dr Fauci is US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and also worked with former President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
world news

Tougher travel rules to contain spread of Covid-19 come into force in UK

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The rules involve compulsory hotel quarantines for anyone returning to England from one of the 33 high-risk "red list" countries, which excludes India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Central American migrants wait to see if their number will be called to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, at the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. While President Joe Biden has taken some major steps in his first weeks in office to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, his administration hasn't lifted some of the most significant barriers to asylum-seekers. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Central American migrants wait to see if their number will be called to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, at the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. While President Joe Biden has taken some major steps in his first weeks in office to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, his administration hasn't lifted some of the most significant barriers to asylum-seekers. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)(AP)
world news

Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration

AP, Tijuana, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:22 PM IST
While Biden has taken some major steps to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, his administration hasn't lifted some of the most significant barriers to asylum-seekers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gestures during a news conference ahead of a NATO defence ministers council at the alliance headquarters in Brussels.(REUTERS)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gestures during a news conference ahead of a NATO defence ministers council at the alliance headquarters in Brussels.(REUTERS)
world news

'Won't leave before time is right': NATO chief on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:05 PM IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed February 15, 2021, as the first female and first African head of the World Trade Organization.(AFP)
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed February 15, 2021, as the first female and first African head of the World Trade Organization.(AFP)
world news

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, new WTO head 'loved' despite mixed record

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:53 PM IST
The development economist spent a quarter-century at the World Bank, rising to be managing director and running for the top role in 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala ran against seven other candidates by espousing a belief in trade's ability to lift people out of poverty.(AFP)
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala ran against seven other candidates by espousing a belief in trade's ability to lift people out of poverty.(AFP)
world news

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:43 PM IST
A self-declared "doer" with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala will have her work cut out for her at the trade body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP