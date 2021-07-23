Amazon, Airbnb, UPS among major firms to face brief outage; Akamai says issues fixed

Prominent websites, including those of Amazon, Airbnb, Home Depot and United Parcel Service, faced a brief outage following a service disruption from Akamai Technologies, which handles web content delivery for many such platforms.

According to DownDetector.com, a website which monitors internet outages, several users reported problems in accessing the websites of Amazon, Delta Airlines, Amazon Web Service (AWS), FedEx, UPS, Airbnb, Home Depot, US Bank and YouTube. Some gaming websites run by Microsoft and HBO’s streaming services were also affected, according to news reports.

Immediately after the complaints, Akamai said that they were investigating the issue and would provide an update soon. “Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes,” the company said in a tweet.

However, in a few minutes, the company also followed up with an update saying that a fix had been applied and services were resuming normally. It also said the issue would be continuously monitored to fully mitigate the impact.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated,” it said in a subsequent tweet.

Akamai is known for providing protection against the distributed denial of service attacks, also known as DDoS, in which a website becomes overwhelmed with junk traffic. In this case, Akamai’s Edge DNS, a product that offers cloud-based domain hosting and security services for data centres, both on-premise networks and large-scale centres, news agency Bloomberg reported.

In India, companies like Zomato and Paytm were also affected due to the service disruption in Akamai. “Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered asap,” Zomato said in a tweet. The company followed up with another tweet “Phew! We are back!” in a few minutes following the restoration of Akamai’s services.

Digital payments platform Paytm also said that their services were affected due to the outage. “Update: Some Paytm services are affected due to global outage at Akamai. We are actively working towards a resolution,” it tweeted. Paytm’s services were also restored in a few minutes, the company confirmed.

