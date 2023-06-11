Amazon plane crash: How children who were lost for 40 days survived

Four siblings who had been missing for around 40 days since May 1 in the Colombian Amazon rainforest after surviving a small plane crash, were reunited with their family on Saturday. The children - members of the Huitoto people aged 13, nine, four, and an 11-month-old baby - were transported by army medical plane to a military hospital in Bogota, reported news agency AFP. According to reports, while the Colombian Amazon rainforest area is home to jaguars, snakes, and other predators, the siblings were not strangers to the jungle. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro greets a nurse tending to one of the four Indigenous children who survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive, at a military hospital in Bogota, Colombia(AP)

Member of the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia Luis Acosta told AFP, “They are Indigenous children and they know the jungle well. They know what to eat and what not to eat. They survived because of this and their spiritual force.”

Reportedly, the children survived on some Cassava flour, rainforest fruits, plants, and seeds. When the plane crashed, the siblings took out farina from the wrecked plane and ate that for a few days, the Guardian reported citing one of their family members. Once they ran out of the farina, they began to eat seeds and fruits.

Another family member of the children told a radio station that the children are “fine” despite being dehydrated and having insect bites, reported the Guardian.

Amazon plane crash

On May 1, a small plane crashed in the Amazon while traveling from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to San Jose del Guaviare. The crash killed the pilot, the siblings' mother, and another person.

