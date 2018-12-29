 America’s oldest man, World War II veteran, dies at 112
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

America’s oldest man, World War II veteran, dies at 112

Richard Overton’s longevity and his status as the oldest living American veteran of World War II made him a celebrity of sorts over the past few years.

world Updated: Dec 29, 2018 10:06 IST
Agency France Presse
Agency France Presse
Oldest man,Oldest american,World War II
In this file photo taken on November 11, 2013, Richard Overton (C), American veteran of World War II, stands and is applauded as the US President acknowledges him during a Veteran's Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP File Photo)

Richard Overton, a World War II veteran who was America’s oldest man, has died at the age of 112.

Overton, who lived in Austin, Texas, died on Thursday at a rehabilitation home, his cousin, Volma Overton Jr, told the Austin-American Statesman.

He had been hospitalised earlier this month with pneumonia, the newspaper said.

Overton’s longevity and his status as the oldest living American veteran of World War II made him a celebrity of sorts over the past few years.

In 2013, he visited Washington and met with president Barack Obama at the White House.

The street where he lived in Austin was renamed “Richard Overton Avenue” on his 111th birthday.

Overton was born on May 11, 1906 in Texas. He served in the US Army in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945.

After returning home, Overton worked in furniture stores and for the office of the state treasurer.

Overton spent his later years sitting on his porch smoking cigars and sipping coffee or Coca-Cola with a dash of whiskey, the Statesman said.

He was married twice but had no children.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest living man in the world is 113-year-old Masazou Nonaka of Japan.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 09:31 IST

tags

more from world