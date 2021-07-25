Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / America to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops: US general
America to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops: US general

The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:44 PM IST
A security personnel stops a vehcile at a check point in Herat.(AFP)

The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.

"The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Army Central Command, told reporters in Kabul.

