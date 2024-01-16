Vivek Ramaswamy backs 'America-First patriot' Donald Trump for 'next US president'

Indian-American biotech entrepreneur and GOP leader Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday announced the suspension of his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump saying that the nation needed an America-First patriot in the White House. Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy(Getty Images via AFP)

After finishing fourth in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, the first contest of the 2024 Republican presidential race, Ramaswamy announced to pull out of the White House race.

“This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Ramaswamy had praised Trump as the “best president of the 21st century” in the past. He also called Trump to congratulate him on his victory in Iowa. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second, with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley securing the third position.

Trump, meanwhile in his victory speech, commended Ramaswamy for his "helluva job". Born in Ohio, to immigrant parents from southern India, Ramaswamy was one of the surprises of the 2024 Republican race and was dominated by former president. He has now announced his support to Trump and said that he would appear with Trump in New Hampshire and suggested DeSantis and Haley should “follow suit" in withdrawing from the race.

However, Ramaswamy had recently taken a harder stance against Trump, claiming that the former president’s legal woes and political enemies made him a weak candidate. Trump responded by attacking Ramaswamy on social media, calling his campaign “deceitful” and “very sly,” in the first sign of hostility between them.

The Iowa caucuses development projected that the former president, even at 77 years old and under multiple criminal indictments, still dominates Republican politics and remains the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP nomination for the third consecutive time.

(With inputs from agencies)