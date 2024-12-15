Menu Explore
American couple shot to death in western Mexico state of Michoacan

PTI |
Dec 15, 2024 11:19 AM IST

State prosecutors said the couple died when their pickup truck was sprayed with bullets.

An American couple were shot to death while visiting the western Mexico state of Michoacan. Officials confirmed their nationalities on Saturday.

The killings occurred late Wednesday in the town Angamacutiro, Michoacan.(Representational image)
State prosecutors said the couple died when their pickup truck was sprayed with bullets. Investigations were underway, but authorities offered no immediate information on the identity of the assailants or a possible motive.

The killings occurred late Wednesday in the town Angamacutiro, Michoacan.

The town government confirmed that the victims were named Rafael Cardona, and his wife, Gloria Ambriz. It identified Cardona as the brother-in-law of the town's mayor and said the town government's public Christmas-season events were cancelled.

Local media reported the couple were from Sacramento, California, and were apparently visiting the town.

The town is located on the border with the neighboring state of Guanajuato, which has more homicides than any other state in Mexico. Warring drug gangs fighting for the territory are largely responsible for the violence there.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
