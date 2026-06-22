American police killings are rising, even as murder rates fall

The apartment building at 1515 8th street, on the west side of Albuquerque, is not an obvious place for a shootout. When The Economist visited, children were playing outside in a paddling pool. On May 26th, however, a home at the end of the block became the site of a siege. Jose Armes, a 23-year-old man, was threatening suicide. His family called emergency services. Instead of a social worker, as they hoped, they got a phalanx of police officers. The

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Albuquerque is an extreme manifestation of a broader problem. In the decade to 2024, the number of Americans killed by police jumped by about a third. Police killings dipped last year but since January have resumed their former rapid climb. Perversely, the rise comes as national murder rates are falling. A growing share of Americans who are killed—one in ten—are dying at the hands of police. Six years ago millions marched to protest the killing of one man, George Floyd, by a police officer in Minneapolis. Figures suggest the problem has got worse.

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In Albuquerque, the challenge is not new. Barack Obama’s Department of Justice published a scathing report concluding that the city’s “officers too frequently use deadly force against people who pose a minimal threat.” That came soon after a case in which the police threw a stun grenade at a schizophrenic homeless man with pocketknives, James Boyd, then released an attack dog on him, and then, after he was startled, shot him.

For the 11 years following, the police department was under a federal consent decree, compelling the city to adopt policies to reduce the use of force by police. That decree ended last year after the federal government and city agreed that police had complied with its terms. And yet even as reform supposedly bedded in, the numbers rose. “We did not accomplish the primary purpose of the consent decree, which was to reduce the shootings,” says Alfred Mathewson, of the University of New Mexico’s law school, who worked on the order.

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What can be done about it? Nationally, more police are being held accountable for deadly misconduct, but numbers are low. Barely a dozen each year are charged with a crime after a civilian is killed. In many cases, it can be difficult to fault cops for opening fire. Most of those shot are armed.

So, with little political appetite for gun restrictions, reformers turn to shifts in police strategy. In Chicago, for instance, police killings dropped after officers were restricted from chasing offenders on foot, an endeavour that can lead to them getting boxed in by someone with a gun. Laura Ives, a lawyer in Albuquerque who has worked on several wrongful-killing cases in the city, notes that the consent decree in the city has not been an abject failure. Police have received training on when to draw their weapons and when to use tasers, for instance, and are equipped with body cams.

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But the problem is stubborn, and police are more risk-averse. “It used to be that officers felt comfortable going hands on,” Ms Ives says. Now, when faced with a threatening or difficult situation, they turn to their weapons. Inadequate care for the mentally ill compounds the challenge. Albuquerque has yet to recover from the effects of deep cuts to state funding for mental-health treatment in the 2010s.

Killings by police have yet to reignite the broad outrage that followed Mr Floyd’s death, but each day, unfortunately, brings the chance of a grisly event that might. Shootings by sheriffs, who operate mostly in rural areas, have risen especially fast in recent years, countering improvements in some big cities. In a recent case in a small town in Mississippi, police officers killed a one-year-old by shooting at the car in which the child was riding. Cops said that the driver, an alleged shoplifter stealing nappies, was trying to run them over. Local witnesses have disputed that account. The officers say they were standing in front of the car. Witnesses say they were chasing it.