e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 from Monday: Official

Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 from Monday: Official

General Gus Perna told reporters the first doses will be shipped Sunday and that starting Monday morning, “We are operationally 100% confident that we will get the vaccines to the American people.”

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:06 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Washington
The first push will vaccinate about three million people.
The first push will vaccinate about three million people. (REUTERS)
         

Americans will start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the official in charge of the distribution operation said Saturday.

General Gus Perna told reporters the first doses will be shipped Sunday and that starting Monday morning, “We are operationally 100% confident that we will get the vaccines to the American people.”

“Expect 145 sites across all the states to receive vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday. And the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” he said.

The first push will vaccinate about three million people.

Federal health authorities have recommended that health care workers and nursing home residents be at the front of the line, but the decisions will be left to states.

The US became the sixth country to green light the Pfizer vaccine on Friday night.

It has been shown to be 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infection compared to a placebo.

But the FDA has advised people who have severe allergies to ingredients in the drug to avoid getting immunized for the time being.

tags
top news
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
‘India will exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
‘India will exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
‘Only direction for US-India ties...’: Minister Jaishankar on Joe Biden win
‘Only direction for US-India ties...’: Minister Jaishankar on Joe Biden win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In