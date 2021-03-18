Amid US-China confrontation, Pakistan faces strategic geopolitical dilemma
Pakistan faces a strategic dilemma as it has no role in Biden's alliance-building against China and the US is looking to end its "endless war" in Afghanistan, reported Asia Times.
Salman Rafi Sheikh, writing in the Asia Times said that the US geopolitical shift to contain China is evident from the recent first-ever Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit-level meeting, which sought to put the US, Japan, India and Australia on the same strategic page.
The virtual meeting is being followed up by an extensive foreign tour by America's military and diplomatic chiefs this week to Japan, South Korea and India, where they will look to affirm US military links and build deterrence vis-a-vis China.
Pakistan has no role in Biden's alliance-building against China. Indeed, the US currently does not have a permanent ambassador in Pakistan as relations plumb their lowest ebb in two decades, or since the beginning of the Afghanistan war, reported Asia Times.
The prospect of an end to the war in Afghanistan and the beginning of a new era of US-China confrontation has created a geopolitical conundrum that Pakistan is struggling to crack.
With Pakistan now seen as a strong economic and military ally of China, the question confronting Pakistani policymakers is: can Pakistan afford to jump on the US anti-China bandwagon and can it manufacture a non-terrorism-related geopolitical reason to revive its ties with the US? Sheikh questioned.
Not only has China invested billions of dollars in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure and related projects in Pakistan, it has also in recent years become the country's top supplier of weapons systems.
With Pakistan and China deepening their strategic ties, the Biden administration's drive against China is a serious predicament whereby Pakistan cannot readily take sides, reported Asia Times.
While Pakistan's economic ties with China have gathered apace, it still maintains import trade links to the US. By taking an overly pro-China policy, Islamabad would risk its trade and still-substantial economic assistance from the US.
Whereas China is now Pakistan's biggest economic partner via the billions invested in CPEC projects, the US is still Pakistan's top destination for exports, which include textile and agricultural products, said Sheikh.
Meanwhile, despite China's multi-billion-dollar investments, Pakistan's economy is still in the doldrums and in persistent need of US-led International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout packages.
The IMF is known to view China's CPEC investments in Pakistan as a debt trap. As such, IMF packages have been linked with requirements of making the CPEC more transparent and open to scrutiny, which in turn has stressed Pakistan-China ties.
Further, Biden looks to build an alliance of "likeminded" democracies against authoritarian China, Islamabad won't easily shift the focus of Pakistan-US relations from security to economics.
The big question confronting Pakistani policymakers is how to maintain trade and economic ties with the US without hurting relations with China.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US
- China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google pledges $7 billion investment to create jobs in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavily armed Texas man arrested outside Kamala Harris' official residence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Jersey district pays $325,000 in Donald Trump yearbook censorship
- A former New Jersey teacher had claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US president Joe Biden does not want to improve ties with Russia: Kremlin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What's the Senate filibuster in US and why change it?
- Changing the filibuster rules is an idea backed by some Senate Democrats eager to advance Biden's agenda in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian police boss faces backlash over sexual consent app proposal
- New South Wales state police commissioner said dating apps have brought couples together and the same technology could also provide clarity on the question of consent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid US-China confrontation, Pakistan faces strategic geopolitical dilemma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO Europe urges countries to keep using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
African Union says benefits outweigh risks of AstraZeneca Covid shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia warns it may scale up response to Joe Biden's statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: State of emergency in Tokyo to end on Sunday, says Japanese PM Suga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox