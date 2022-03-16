Amid US warning, China refuses to supply aircraft parts to Russia as war enters day 21

China has refused to supply Moscow with aircraft parts after the latter's aviation sector was hit by crippling sanctions from the West amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow is now expected to consider various alternatives for aircraft parts supply and may seek assistance from India, Turkey, and other countries, reported news agency ANI, citing Global Defense Corp.

This came after America– in a seven-hour long meeting with top Chinese official Yang Jiechi held on Monday – conveyed Washington’s “deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia” and warned that should Beijing offer support to Moscow, there would be “significant consequences” for China.

Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsiya official Valery Kudinov was quoted by state-run Interfax: "We have tasked airlines with looking for a possible supplier of parts on their own. As far as I know, there is information that a request has been made to China, but China has refused to do it.

"We will be looking (for opportunities) in other countries. Perhaps, via our partners, Turkey, or via India. Every company will reach an agreement on its own while we (Rosaviatsiya) will merely help legalise these parts."

Most of the aircraft used by Russian airlines are manufactured by Boeing and Airbus. Earlier this month, Boeing and Airbus announced that they will stop aircraft spare parts supply to Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Apart from these two, many other companies in the aviation sector have cut off their ties with the country, reported Global Defense Corp.

Russia has continued its offensive against Ukraine as the war enters the 21st day despite global pressure and crippling sanctions. As both sides seek to resolve the dispute through diplomatic means, the fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine that started on Monday will continue through Wednesday. No breakthrough has been achieved so far amid the ongoing talks.

(With agency inputs)