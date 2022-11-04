An appeal, and $633 K reward for Indian suspect in 2018 Australia murder| Top 5

Australia is offering 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward for anyone who sheds lights on the whereabouts of an Indian-origin suspect in a 2018 murder case. “A $1 million reward for information from the public has been announced as part of ongoing investigations into the 2018 murder of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland,” Queensland Police said Thursday. Singh was a nurse working at Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of Toyah Cordingley was found on Wangetti Beach, news agency AP reported, adding that Toyah had gone to the beach to walk her dog the previous day.

Here are five points on the case:

1) The suspect - 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh - originally from Buttar Kalan, Punjab, is suspected to have murdered the woman four years ago . The police also released a picture of Singh spotted at the Sydney airport, which indicates he has fled the country and thus announced the reward to reach an international audience in tracking him down.

2) “Police will not give up – we remain incredibly determined to find answers for Toyah’s family and will do whatever we can to bring them closure,” Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said.

3) Detective Acting Superintendent Sonia Smith said that “investigations into Toyah’s death, including bringing the person responsible to justice, remain a priority for the Queensland Police Service with the establishment of Operation Quebec Clarify.” Toyah was reported missing on October 21, 2018 before her body was discovered at Wangetti Beach the following morning.

4) “People in India with any information about the whereabouts of Rajwinder Singh can call the Australian Federal Police at the Australian High Commission on +91 11 41220972,” Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, wrote in a tweet.

5) The reward is said to be the largest in Queensland’s history and unusual in a way that it does not seek a clue that solves a crime. The reward is for information that leads only to a suspect’s location and arrest.

