Andrew Tate calls Adam22's video showing with Lena the Plug with another man disgusting, ‘I felt sorry for her’

In a recent interview between American conservative political commentator, author, activist, and television presenter Candace Owens and American-British social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, a lot of issues regarding the on-going investigation of his house arrest were touched upon.

Tate feels sorry for Adam22 wife

One of the major issues covered in the interview was his encounter with Adam 22 and his wife Lena the Plug during a live stream with Adin Ross.

The couple has attracted major attention on social media because of the recent coverage of the adult content being covered, wherein Adam shot pornography, recording his wife Lena the Plug with another pornstar, Jason Luv.

Andrew Tate responded to the interaction with the American YouTuber Adam22 to have been ‘disgusting’ and ‘misogynistic’ when Adam went on to offer his wife Lena to engage in a sexual encounter with him.

Andrew mentioned how Adam's morales didn't align with his and said:

I felt sorry for her so I was very measured with my conversation with them. I could tell she was nervous she was swinging on the chair back and forth.

Andrew also said, “She was so nervous and so afraid. I think she knows what the world thinks. I didn't want to go too hard on her.”

When Andrew was asked if he would involve himself in a three-way with Adam and his wife Lena and Andrew went on to mention in a respectful manner saying “There is zero percent chance of such a instance occuring and said it was ‘Haram’ and there is no money that would even make him consider the offer.”

Andrew went on to call pornography:

a tool that ensures the male populace be as docile as possible.

However prior to addressing the elephant in the room via stream Tate made it very clear that there were going to be a lot of things they'd not really look eye to eye in the entire conversation and yet he intended to be respectful and put out his point in the same accordance.

Andrew constantly kept mentioning the world was becoming a degenarate place and something had to be done on the same.

