Andrew Tate sparks outrage with comments on stranded 'Titanic' submarine tragedy, Amidst ongoing legal troubles

Controversial internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has stirred up controversy once again, this time taking aim at the billionaires who found themselves stranded in a 'Titanic' submarine during an ill-fated expedition. Andrew Tate gestures as he leaves the Bucharest Tribunal, along with his brother Tristan, right, after the first hearing in their trial, meant to establish if they will remain under house arrest, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)(AP)

The submarine was part of a flagship journey organized by OceanGate Expeditions, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

The expedition, with a jaw-dropping price tag of $250,000 per person, embarked on an eight-day journey from Newfoundland to the wreck site, located approximately 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. However, the excursion took a tragic turn when the submarine lost contact with the support ship, Polar Prince, during its descent to the wreck.

Five individuals, including British businessman Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, along with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, were reported missing. The search and rescue efforts involve a collaborative effort between multiple agencies from the United States and Canada, including the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and their Canadian counterparts.

In response to the news, the ‘Top G’ took to Twitter to make a provocative statement, which raised eyebrows and drew criticism from many.

The controversial internet personality tweeted, "I dont care what submarine im on if wifey needs me ill be right there :) On my way baby, swimming baby, have a towel waiting baby."

Tate's comments come amidst serious allegations against him and his brother. They are currently facing charges of rape, human trafficking, and involvement in a criminal gang that exploited women, as pressed by Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT. The prosecution alleges that the victims endured control, constant surveillance, and threats of indebtedness.

The legal proceedings against the controversial social figure and his brother are awaiting the review of the case files by a Romanian judge, with the next steps expected to unfold within 60 days. If found guilty, they could face severe consequences.

The gravity of the charges is reflected in the indictment, which includes provisions for the confiscation of significant assets belonging to the Tate brothers. DIICOT has stated that over $380 million USD worth of cryptocurrency, along with luxury cars, watches, and properties, should be seized.

While Tate's provocative statement and ongoing legal issues continue to generate attention, the focus remains on the search and rescue efforts for the missing individuals involved in the 'Titanic' submarine incident. The joint collaboration between US and Canadian authorities underscores the urgency and seriousness of the situation.