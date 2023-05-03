Andrew Tate's house arrest gets extended again for 30 days

Controversial social media influencer and businessman Andrew Tate has been dealt another massive blow as his house arrest has been extended for another 30 days by the Romanian court.

Andrew Tate has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The former kickboxer, has been vocal on social media about his eagerness to clear his name and move past the legal issues that have been charged against him. However, the latest extension of Tate’s house arrest means they will be unable to leave their homes till May 29, 2023.

The Tate brothers were arrested in December 2022 at their residence in Bucharest, and their imprisonment has continued ever since. While the 'Top-G' was transferred from custody to house arrest on March 31st, some recent development prolongs their confinement. The prosecution team is precisely investigating the Tate brothers for potential crimes related to human trafficking, rape, and running a criminal clan.

Despite the prolonged investigation, no charges have been brought against the brothers and the Romanian associates who were arrested along with them. However, the prosecution is continuing to investigate the matter.

Tate responded to the latest developments in his legal dispute earlier in April. In a Twitter post, he shared his thoughts on the matter, which could be described as a mix of frustration and resistance.

"30 more days on house arrest. 30 more days suppressed. No EMs. I haven't been free for a single day this year. The battle rages against Shaitan," the tweet read.

Tate brothers' house detention is a significant development in the case that has attracted considerable media attention. While, these legal disputes Tate has garnered a sizable following on social media, where he is known for his controversial and misogynist views on a range of topics. He has previously sparked controversy for his views on gender, LGBT, race, Islam, and many sensitive issues.

The allegations against the Tate brothers are serious and have been the subject of intense scrutiny by the Romanian authorities. The investigation has been going on for the past couple of months, and it is unclear when it will come to an end line.

ALSO READ| | ‘Try the Quran if you're so brave’, Andrew Tate sparks outrage with controversial Tweet

Tate has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. He has used social media (especially Twitter) to defend himself against several allegations and to express his frustration at the slow pace of the investigation.