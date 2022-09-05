Announcement of new UK prime minister: Tourists in London get unique experience
The race for prime minister was triggered when Boris Johnson announced his resignation after a slew of scandals that led to dozens of ministers and government officials quitting in record time
LONDON: Tourists in UK’s capital were able to enjoy a fairly unique experience on Monday as they roamed the streets near the parliament while foreign secretary Liz Truss was formally announced as the new prime minister.
Even though most of the event occurred inside the Queen Elizabeth II conference centre in Westminster, away from public eye, the tension was palpable as Britons waited for the final results after weeks of suspense. Tourists were able to watch media personnel live broadcast from the location and from outside the parliament building as well as observe some of the Britons who gathered to protest.
There were few locals, however, who were physically present near the official buildings for the announcement, possibly because it was a Monday morning, but also because the leadership race was thought to be a foregone conclusion.
The race for prime minister was triggered when Boris Johnson announced his resignation after a slew of scandals that led to dozens of ministers and government officials quitting in record time. Johnson offered to stay on as caretaker president is expected to officially end his term on Tuesday after visiting the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she is currently residing.
Truss and former chancellor to exchequer Rishi Sunak were the final two left in the race after several rounds of voting in July by Conservative Party members in the parliament. At around 12:30 pm local time, after nearly a month of postal ballot voting by the party’s grassroots members, final results showed that Truss, with 81,326 votes, beat out Sunak (60,399 votes) to become the next prime minister and party leader.
The public however isn’t too pleased with the results. “Calamitous” and “useless” were words that were heard being used for the new prime minister. Truss, who fared a little better among the party’s grassroots members than among the MPs, is fairly unpopular among the general public.
A YouGov poll showed that only 12% thought she’d be a “good” or “great” as PM, while 52% thought she’d be “poor” or “terrible” in the role. A whopping 65% thought she was “out of touch”, a significant concern as Britain faces a multitude of issues, chiefly it’s worst cost of living crisis in decades.
But all is not well for Truss even among her own party. She won with only 57.4% of the vote, which is the lowest margin for any leader chosen by the party. All four prime ministers previously elected this way have been able to clear the 60% margin, including her former boss Johnson and David Cameron. The turnout of members at 82.6%, was lower than 2019, when Boris Johnson was elected.
The low margin indicates a divided and uncertain party, meaning that Truss cannot claim full victory and has to watch out for her competition, who may be waiting in the aisles. The Times reported on Tuesday that Johnson maybe eyeing a comeback, and weak support for her may bolster his claim.
Protest group SODEM, who were present at the intersection of Parliament Street by mid morning with several signs, one of which read, “Corrupt Tory Government Liars, Cheats And Charlatans Get Them Out Now”, demanded a general election and played what could be understood as resistance music, including the famous Italian protest song Bella Ciao and The Lunatics by British pop band Fun Boy Three.
“I think she’ll be useless,” member Louise Brown said just before the announcement. “I don’t think she’s going to cope with the cost of living crisis at all.”
Despite speculation that Truss is expected to announce an energy price cap, the group was unconvinced. “We need to hear the plan first. She obviously has to pretend to do something, but I don’t personally think it’s going to go far enough.”
Another local, who come by the area to see the results during her break, said she thought Truss wouldn’t be able to stay on for very long. The woman, who asked not to be named, said she was expecting a early general election. The YouGov poll said 28% people said they believed that the Labour Party can be trusted with cost of living crisis better than the Conservatives (13%).
In the end some people in the area said they weren’t sure what Truss’s victory meant and only time would reveal whether she was capable to doing the job. For her next steps, Truss will be travelling the Balmoral on Tuesday to meet the Queen, where she will be officially invited form the government. Later at 4pm local time, she will deliver a speech from Downing Street. On Wednesday, she will come up for the first time against Opposition and Labour leader Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons.
Though the day began as a sunny London morning, it got more grey over the course of the morning and it began to rain soon after the announcement. Some might wonder if this is a metaphor for the days to come.
-
Pakistan: 500% jump in onion costs worsens inflation
An additional trouble The surge in food prices will add stress to an already fragile and politically divided economy that's just been regaining some funding strength after securing a $1.16 billion International Monetary Fund bailout and $9 billion in pledges from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The floods, which will cost an estimated $10 billion worth of damage, has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people and forced half a million into camps.
-
UK PM race| Ex-Shell employee, Oxford graduate: 5 points about Liz Truss
The contenders have been whittled to two - ex finance minister Rishi Sunak and secretary of state Liz Truss. Liz Truss, is the bookmakers' favourite to win. Her parliamentary constituency is South West Norfolk. After her graduation, Truss worked for Shell and Cable & Wireless. Also Read Liz Truss: The Thatcher acolyte who could be new British PM In the 2001 election, Truss was a Tory candidate from Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, but lost.
-
Strong earthquake strikes China's southwestern Sichuan province
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck a mountainous area in the west of China's Sichuan province after midday on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said. The epicentre was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, the centre said, about 180 km (111 miles) southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu. Minutes later, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the city of Yaan near Luding, according to the centre.
-
10 killed, 15 injured in Canada stabbing spree
Canadianlaw enforcement was hunting for two suspects, after a stabbing spree on Sunday claimed ten lives in the western prairie province of Saskatchewan. According to the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the attacks were carried out at 13 locations and at least 15 persons were injured other than those killed. The incidents occurred at the James Smith Cree Nation area and the town of Weldon.
-
‘Horrific, heartbreaking’: Canada PM Justin Trudeau on stabbings in Saskatchewan
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the gruesome stabbings in Saskatchewan and described the incident as “horrific and heartbreaking”. At least 10 people were killed and 15 others have been injured in a series of knife attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, early morning on Sunday (local time). Suspects on the run Canada Police has named two suspects – Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson – who are currently on the run.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics