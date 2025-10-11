Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
Another quake rocks Philippines day after twin temblors killed 7

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 11, 2025 09:32 pm IST

Two powerful offshore earthquakes had struck the same region in the southern Philippines hours apart on Friday.

A day after two massive earthquakes killed at least 7 persons in southern Philippines, another quake of 6.0 magnitude struck off the southern coast of the country late on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.

Saturday's earthquake struck off the southern coast of Philippines near the Mindanao town. (Reuters)
According to the USGS, the tremor occurred at a depth of 59 kilometres (37 miles), about 10 kilometres from the Cagwait town in the province of Surigao del Sur, news agency AFP reported.

Earlier on Friday, two massive offshore earthquakes struck the same region in the southern Philippines, just hours apart, leaving at least seven people dead.

The first temblor was massive, with a magnitude of 7.4, setting off landslides and forcing residents of coastal areas to evacuate amid a brief tsunami scare.

The second one was of 6.8 magnitude, and it also prompted local authorities to issue a tsunami warning. The second quake was in the same fault line, the Philippine Trench, at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles) off Manay town in Davao Oriental province, Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology chief Teresito Bacolcol said.

This is a developing story. We will update with further information.

