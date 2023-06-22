Another setback for Harry and Meghan as Spotify podcast fallout leads to trademark turmoil

The troubles keep piling up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they navigate their post-royal ventures. Just a week after the news broke that the Duchess's highly-publicized $20 million Spotify podcast deal had come to an end, the couple faced another setback in their business endeavors.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess had attempted to secure a patent and trademark for the phrase 'Archetypes' to be used in their business ventures. However, their application was rejected due to the existence of an already established company, Archetypes LLC. It seems their royal status couldn't sway the legal obstacles in their favor.

Undeterred, Harry and Meghan's legal team is reportedly requesting additional time to revise their application in the hopes of overcoming this setback. It remains to be seen if they will be successful in their endeavor, but it is clear that their road to entrepreneurial success is not without its challenges.

Adding to their recent woes, the royal couple also announced the end of their podcast partnership with Spotify. In a joint statement, Archewell and Spotify expressed mutual agreement to part ways, expressing pride in the series they had created together. The podcast, titled "Archetypes," featured Meghan engaging in deep and meaningful conversations with notable figures from various fields.

The unexpected termination of the podcast came as a surprise, especially considering its previous success. The show even earned the prestigious Top Podcast award at the People's Choice Awards, solidifying its popularity among listeners. However, as Meghan bid farewell to the podcast's first season, she assured fans that they were working on other ways to continue the important conversations sparked by “Archetypes.”