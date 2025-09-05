Another strong earthquake hits Afghanistan after 2,200 killed in disaster

A fresh earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Afghanistan on Friday, late morning, after a series of tremors had hit the country since Thursday. This comes after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake wreaked havoc, mostly in Kunar province, recently, killing 2,200.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the fresh tremors hit the already ravaged country just after 11 AM IST, at a depth of 10 kilometres. It came just hours after an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the nation in the early hours of Friday at 7:46 AM, NCS reported. A boy stands in front of houses damaged by a deadly earthquake that struck Afghanistan's Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, at Masud village in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan.(REUTERS File)

“EQ of M: 4.5, On: 05/09/2025 11:07:46 IST, Lat: 34.56 N, Long: 70.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS post on X read.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted southeastern Afghanistan on the same day at 7 AM.

Earlier on Thursday, a series of earthquakes hit Afghanistan, with an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 that struck hours after a 6.2 magnitude tremor. “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 04/09/2025 23:58:28 IST, Lat: 34.60 N, Long: 70.50 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said in a post on Thursday.

Earlier earthquake killed over 2,200 in Afghanistan

The earthquakes earlier this week killed over 2,200 people, injured more than 3,600, destroyed villages, and left thousands of people homeless in eastern Afghanistan. On Sunday, a magnitude 6 earthquake devastated the country, causing widespread damage due to its shallow depth. It destroyed Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Following this, a second tremor hit on Tuesday of magnitude 5.5, triggering panic and hampering rescue operations from the previous earthquake. It also led to the dislodging of mountain rocks and cutting off roads to remote villages.

According to the authorities, more than 6,700 homes were destroyed following the deadly tremors. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) sent emergency aid to Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces as rescue operations are still underway.

Afghanistan and the surrounding region are highly prone to deadly earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge.