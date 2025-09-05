Fresh tremors jolt Afghanistan days after 2,200 killed in massive earthquake

Two aftershocks hit Afghanistan's eastern region on Friday, days after 2,200 people died in tremors earlier this week. An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the nation in the early hours of Friday at 7:46 am, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. Another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted southeastern Afghanistan on the same day at 7 am. Another earthquake of magnitude 5.36 jolted southeastern Afghanistan on the same day.(Representational)

NCS post on X said," EQ of M: 4.6, On: 05/09/2025 07:46:52 IST, Lat: 34.66 N, Long: 70.71 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

The first earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 hit Afghanistan on Friday at 7 am at a depth of 140 Km. Informing about the earthquake, NCS posted on X saying, “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 05/09/2025 07:00:06 IST, Lat: 34.51 N, Long: 70.58 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Earlier on Thursday, a series of earthquakes hit Afghanistan, with an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 that struck hours after a 6.2 magnitude tremor. “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 04/09/2025 23:58:28 IST, Lat: 34.60 N, Long: 70.50 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said in a post on Thursday.

The earthquakes earlier this week killed over 2,200 people, injured more than 3,600, destroyed villages, and left thousands of people homeless in the country’s eastern side. On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 6 devastated Afghanistan, causing widespread damage due to its shallow depth. It caused destruction across Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Following this, a second tremor hit on Tuesday of magnitude 5.5, triggering panic and hampering rescue operations from the previous earthquake. It also led to the dislodging of mountain rocks and cutting off roads to remote villages.

According to the authorities, more than 6,700 homes were destroyed following the deadly tremors. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) sent emergency aid to Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces as rescue operations are still underway.

Afghanistan and the surrounding region are highly prone to deadly earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge.