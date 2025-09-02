India sends more aid to quake-hit Afghanistan as casualties rise

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday dispatched 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan to help victims of a devastating earthquake that has killed 1,411 people. Civil defene workers, locals, and army soldiers clear rubble after a powerful 6-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing many people and destroying villages, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, (AP)

India had initially provided some assistance on Monday and the additional aid was airlifted on commercial flights on Tuesday. External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on social media that the assistance included generators, portable water purifiers, essential medicines, blankets, tents and sleeping bags.

A statement from the Taliban said the death toll in the worst-hit Kunar province had risen to 1,411, while the number of injured stood at 3,124.

Within Kunar province, the districts of Nurgal, Chawkay, Chapa Dara, Pech Dara, Watapur and Asadabad witnessed widespread devastation in which 5,412 houses were destroyed.

The 6-magnitude earthquake on Sunday caused widespread destruction in eastern Afghanistan, especially Kunar province, which was at the epicentre. A new 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the same region on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGC). The quake originated 34 km northeast of Jalalabad.

Jaishankar, who had spoken to Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday to assess the situation, said India will continue to monitor the situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days.

The Taliban statement said rescue operations were continuing in all the affected areas. At locations where helicopters could not land, dozens of commando troops were air-dropped to pull the injured from the rubble and move them to safer places.

A camp was established in Khas Kunar district, where service and relief committees are coordinating supplies and emergency aid. Two centres were set up near the disaster site to oversee the transfer of the injured, the rescue of survivors and the burial of the dead.

The Taliban said several countries have announced assistance, part of which had already been delivered to emergency relief committees for distribution to the victims.

The Indian mission in Kabul sent 1,000 family tents and 15 tonnes of food items to Kunar on Monday.