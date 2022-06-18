Another suspect detained in British journalist's killing in Brazil
A suspect in the killing of British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian guide turned himself into police early Saturday, officials said, a day after investigators confirmed that remains found buried in the Amazon were those of Phillips.
The June 5 disappearance of Phillips and his aide, indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, while on a reporting trip in a remote region of the Amazon had ignited an international outcry.
Veteran correspondent Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, went missing in an isolated part of the rainforest rife with illegal mining, fishing and logging, as well as drug trafficking.
Ten days later, a suspect took police to a place near the city of Atalaia do Norte in western Amazon state, where he said he had buried bodies. Soon after, the suspect's brother was also detained.
A forensic analysis on Friday confirmed the remains to be those of Phillips and officials said they were still working to determine if the other body belonged to Pereira, who had received multiple death threats.
Police on Saturday identified the third suspect in the case as Jefferson da Silva Lima, describing him as an "outlaw" known as "Pelado da Dinha." They said he had turned himself in at the police station in Atalaia do Norte.
Commissioner Alex Perez Timoteo told news site G1 that evidence and testimony collected so far indicated that the suspect "was at the scene of the crime and actively participated in the double homicide that occurred."
On Friday, police said they believed the perpetrators had "acted alone, without there being an intellectual author or criminal organization behind the crime."
Activists have blamed the killings on President Jair Bolsonaro for allowing commercial exploitation of the Amazon at the cost of the environment and law and order.
For his part, Bolsonaro sought to lay blame at the door of the men themselves for undertaking a "reckless" trip in an area where Phillips was "disliked."
'A powerful criminal organization'
Phillips, a longtime contributor to The Guardian and other leading international newspapers, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon with Pereira as his guide.
Pereira, an expert at Brazil's indigenous affairs agency FUNAI, had received multiple threats from loggers and miners with their eye on isolated Indigenous land.
The Univaja association of Indigenous peoples, which had taken part in the search for the men, refuted the police's conclusion that the killers had acted alone.
"These are not just two killers, but an organized group that planned the crime in detail," Univaja said in a statement.
The group claimed authorities had ignored numerous complaints about the activities of criminal gangs in the area.
-
Harmanpreet Kaur says things will be 'much easier' in post-Mithali Raj era
Mithali Raj bid adieu to all international formats earlier this month after dominating women's cricket for 23 years as a batter and skipper. Raj, who is the all-time leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals, remains a pivotal figure in Indian cricket. During her glittering spell in world cricket that comprised 7,805 ODI runs including seven centuries in 232 matches.
-
Watch: Mohammad Amir brings out the famous 'Pushpa' celebration in T20 Blast
Mohammad Amir returned to competitive cricket action in April after over four months during a County Championships match for Gloucestershire against Hampshire. He played only two games in the County stint before returning in the XI for the side in the T20 Blast on Friday. Amir produced an impressive performance in the game against Somerset, registering figures of 2/25 in four overs; however, Gloucestershire faced a narrow 7-run loss in the game.
-
India legend identifies Hardik Pandya's ‘ideal’ batting position in T20Is
Hardik Pandya’s contribution of 46(31) was crucial in India’s victory against South Africa on Friday, leveling the series at 2-2. On a pitch where the top-order batsmen had failed to get going, Pandya came in at number five and took his time to settle in, before accelerating alongside Dinesh Karthik and ensuring India could reach a strong finish at 169/6. India eventually folded South Africa to 87/9, registering a dominant 82-run victory.
-
'A day before the final, Fakhar dreamt he was out on a no-ball'
On June 18 in 2017, Pakistan lifted their first-ever Champions Trophy when they defeated arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final. Batting first, Pakistan rode on a brilliant century from Fakhar Zaman (114), and half-centuries from Azhar Ali (59) and Mohammad Hafeez (57*) to put a strong score of 338/4 in fifty overs. Mohammad Amir, then, wrecked havoc on the Indian top-order, removing Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (21), and Virat Kohli (6) cheaply to put the side under instant pressure.
-
Agnipath stir: Train ops regulated in Bihar from tonight, check new timings
The Railways has decided to operate trains from 8pm on Saturday (June 18) to 4am on Sunday (June 19), and again between 8pm on Sunday and 8pm on Monday (June 20) in Bihar. A press release stated the decision was made in view of the safety of passengers and “Railways property”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics