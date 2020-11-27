e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

The three most divisive issues remain: EU fishing rights in UK waters, compliance guarantees on any deal reached and the standards the UK must meet to export into the EU.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Britain's Prime minister Boris Johnson takes his face mask off as he returns to 10 Downing Street in London.
Britain's Prime minister Boris Johnson takes his face mask off as he returns to 10 Downing Street in London.(AP)
         

The European Union said Friday that another week of talks with Britain on a new trade deal has gone with barely any progress. Its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is heading to London for ever-more pressing weekend negotiations to avoid chaos when Britain’s trade agreements with the EU end at New Year.

Barnier emerged from a Covid-19 quarantine on Friday and said that after a week of remote video talks the “same significant divergences persist.”

The lack of progress is frustrating since the EU had sounded optimistic about a deal last Friday and had committed to be “creative” in its approach during the final stages of the talks. Barnier was on Friday briefing EU member states and the EU parliament, which all have to give their consent to any deal reached with the UK.

The three most divisive issues remain EU fishing rights in UK waters, compliance guarantees on any deal reached and the standards the UK must meet to export into the EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said substantial and important differences remained with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal.

“Clearly there are substantial and important differences still to be bridged but we’re getting on with it,” Johnson told reporters. “The likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU - there’s a deal there to be done if they want to do it.”

(with agency inputs)

tags
top news
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In