Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Another win for Donald Trump as US Supreme Court clears way to gut education department

ByAsmita Ravi Shankar
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 01:58 AM IST

Winding down the education department was one of Donald Trump's biggest promises during his presidential campaign.

US President Donald Trump secured another win on Monday as the Supreme Court cleared the way for his plan to dismantle the Department of Education, allowing him to lay off nearly 1,400 workers.

The US Supreme Court, however, did not explain its decision in favour of President Donald Trump, as is customary in emergency appeals.(Bloomberg)
The US Supreme Court, however, did not explain its decision in favour of President Donald Trump, as is customary in emergency appeals.(Bloomberg)

The top court justices lifted a federal judge's order reinstating the workers affected by the mass layoffs at the education department and blocking the Trump administration from transferring major functions to other federal agencies.

US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston had said that the layoffs "will likely cripple the department".

This is the second major win for Trump from the top court in a week. The Supreme Court last week cleared the way for Trump's sweeping plan to downsize the federal workforce, overriding lower court rulings that had temporarily blocked the move.

The dismantling of the education department is a part of the US President's plan to shrink the role of federal government in education to allow more state control.

One of Trump's biggest promises during his presidential campaign was to wind down the education department, which the US Supreme Court has now cleared the path for.

The top court, however, did not explain the reason for its decision in Trump's favour, as is customary in emergency appeals.

ALSO READ | US Supreme Court clears way for Donald Trump’s federal workforce downsizing plan

Justice Sonia Sotomayor complained in dissent that her colleagues were allowing legally questionable action on the Trump administration's part. "When the Executive publicly announces its intent to break the law, and then executes on that promise, it is the Judiciary's duty to check that lawlessness, not expedite it," she wrote for herself, and Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan.

According to a union that represents some of the education department's staff said that employees, who were targeted by the mass layoffs, had been on paid leave since March.

Judge Myong Juon's order had earlier prevented the education department from fully dismissing these employees, though none were allowed to work either, according to the American Federation of Government Employees Local 252. The employees would have been terminated in early June itself, had it not been for Juon's order.

ALSO READ | US Supreme Court sides with Trump administration in controversial deportation case

In June, the education department said that it was "actively assessing how to reintegrate" employees. A department email asked staffers to share if they had gained other employment, saying that the request was aimed at supporting a "smooth and informed return to duty".

The case that the top court heard consisted of two consolidated lawsuits against the President's plan, which they said was an illegal closure of the education department.

One suit was filed by the Somerville and Easthampton school districts in Massachusetts, along with the American Federation of Teachers and other education groups. The other suit was filed by a group of 21 Democratic attorneys general.

The lawsuits argued that the layoffs left the education department unable to carry out its responsibilities as required by Congress, including duties to support special education, distribute financial aid and enforce civil rights law.

(with inputs from AP)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Another win for Donald Trump as US Supreme Court clears way to gut education department
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On