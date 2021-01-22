IND USA
Anthony Fauci says coronavirus infections might be plateauing

At a White House news briefing, Fauci also said the coronavirus vaccine can be modified to take account of new mutations of the virus.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a protective mask(Bloomberg File Photo)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said on Thursday that based on recent seven-day averages, coronavirus infections may be about to hit a plateau in the United States.

At a White House news briefing, Fauci also said the coronavirus vaccine can be modified to take account of new mutations of the virus and that while the South Africa variant is concerning, it does not appear to be in the United States.

